Four-vehicle collision slows traffic near Washburn University

By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A four-vehicle collision slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries early Thursday just east of the Washburn University campus, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8:02 a.m. at S.W. 21st and Washburn Avenue.

All of the vehicles in the collision were headed west on S.W. 21st at the time of the crash, said Washburn University Police Sgt. Robert McClelland.

One of the motorists was evaluated by paramedics at the scene for head and neck pain but didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital, McClelland said.

The collision restricted traffic for about a half-hour in the right westbound lane of S.W. 21st Street, just east of S.W. Washburn Avenue.

Firefighters and police officers helped push a maroon Buick car back on S.W. 21st so it could go into an alley and allow for all lanes of traffic to be reopened.

The Buick appeared to have sustained substantial front-end damage.

In addition to Washburn police, the Topeka Police Department and Topeka Fire Department responded to the scene.

Both westbound lanes on S.W. 21st were reopened around 8:45 a.m.

