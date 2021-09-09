Advertisement

Former Olathe teacher found guilty of stalking young girl

James Loganbill
James Loganbill(Johnson County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former Olathe teacher was found guilty Wednesday of stalking a fourth-grade girl while he was teaching her at an elementary school.

James Longabill, 59, of Lenexa, was convicted by Johnson County District Judge Thomas Sutherland of reckless stalking.

Testimony indicated Longabill took more than 240 pictures of the girl’s legs and buttocks. She was 10 when Longabill was teaching her at Meadow Lane Elementary School in Olathe.

The girl, who is now 12, testified that knowing about his actions made her scared to be alone at night and gave her nightmares, The Kansas City Star reported.

Loganbill’s sentencing is set for Nov. 3. He faces a maximum penalty of a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

Loganbill’s lawyer, Carl Cornwell, said he hopes to overturn the verdict on appeal.

Loganbill resigned in March 2020 and later filed for retirement after three decades of working at three different schools in Olathe.

Because of this case, the Kansas Legislature recently changed the crime of reckless stalking to a felony, which carries more prison time.

