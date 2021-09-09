Advertisement

Colorado man killed in fiery semi crash on I-70 in western Kansas

A Colorado man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his semi crashed and caught fire on...
A Colorado man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his semi crashed and caught fire on Interstate 70 near Goodland in western Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his semi crashed and caught fire on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70, about five miles east of Goodland in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2018 Freightliner semi was westbound on I-70 when it left the roadway to the right, entering the north ditch.

The vehicle then overturned an unknown number of times before it caught fire and came to rest in the north ditch.

The driver, Eskandar Farhadiyeh, 50, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Farhadiyeh was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus
Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement
Herington Police Chief John Matula was ordered to appear in Dickinson Co. court for alleged...
Herington Police leadership accused of entering home without search warrant

Latest News

Similar if not a few degrees warmer than yesterday
Warm today, hot tomorrow through Sunday
Washburn dual-sport athlete Jace Williams is writing the final chapter of a standout career...
Washburn dual-sport standout Jace Williams draws NFL interest
Xander, 13
Wednesday’s Child - Xander
Wednesday's Child - Xander
Wednesday's Child - Xander