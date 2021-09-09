Colorado man killed in fiery semi crash on I-70 in western Kansas

GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his semi crashed and caught fire on Interstate 70 in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70, about five miles east of Goodland in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2018 Freightliner semi was westbound on I-70 when it left the roadway to the right, entering the north ditch.

The vehicle then overturned an unknown number of times before it caught fire and came to rest in the north ditch.

The driver, Eskandar Farhadiyeh, 50, of Colorado Springs, Colo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Farhadiyeh was wearing a seat belt.

