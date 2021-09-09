Chapman USD 473 Superintendent placed on administrative leave

CHAPMAN, Kan. (JC Post) - The Chapman USD 473 Board of Education has placed Jerry Hodson, district superintendent, on administrative leave.

According to minutes from the special meeting on Tuesday, the board met in multiple executive sessions before voting unanimously to place Hodson on paid administrative leave until further notice.

Additionally, the board unanimously voted to name Chapman High School Principal Kevin Suther as interim superintendent.

No other information was provided.

