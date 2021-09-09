$13.4 million recovered from fraudsters in Kansas during COVID-19 pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division returned $13.4 million to Kansans that was recovered from fraudsters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorney General Derek Schmid says his office’s Consumer Protection Division recovered over $13.4 million for Kansas consumers and taxpayers in 2020.

In its annual report filed on Thursday with the Governor and Legislature, Schmidt said his office reported over $13.4 million in savings and recoveries. During his administration, he said his division recovered a total of $254 million, which is the most in state history.

“Even in a year marked by unprecedented challenges, our Consumer Protection Division worked hard to return to Kansans money that was wrongfully taken,” Schmidt said. “Assisting consumers who were scammed, ripped off or defrauded in getting their money back remains a top priority for our office.”

According to AG Schmidt, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to complaints of profiteering from a disaster ranking as the top category for both investigation requests received and closed. He said the office launched a special complaint form for Kansans to report potential profiteering, as well as other pandemic-related scams.

Schmidt said his office also continued its efforts to educate Kansans about ways to avoid scams. He and his staff held 16 public education events, which included presentations to civic groups, county fairs and other community events. Many of the traditional outreach events were canceled by the pandemic.

According to Schmidt, the consumer protection website was viewed by almost 37,000 different users in 2020 and staff fielded over 20,000 phone calls and 18,000 emails.

Schmidt said the Consumer Protection Division is led by Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen, who took over following Deputy Attorney General Kathryn Carter after re retirement in May 2021. Special Agent in Charge Tonya Hutchings leads the investigator team.

Schmidt said under former Attorney General Carla Stovall he was an assistant attorney general for consumer protection.

To read the 2020 Consumer Protection Annual Report, click HERE.

To file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division, click HERE.

