Wednesday forecast: Low humidity with seasonal highs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pleasant day is expected today with a similar day tomorrow as a cold front yesterday has ushered in lower humidity. Enjoy it because the heat returns this weekend.

Generally speaking, high confidence in the overall weather pattern. The only uncertainties are the extent of cloud cover this weekend and the low chances for rain next week. While there are signs of some rain Monday through Wednesday at times, the greatest chance for heavier rain from one of the models develops Wednesday afternoon and continues through Thursday morning so that’s the focus.

8 Day (The 'breezy' days are where winds will be closer to 20 mph gusts) (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NW 5-10 (some gusts around 15 mph possible).

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds E/SE 5-10 mph.

Temperatures start to warm up Friday, closer to 90°. This weekend will be even hotter especially Saturday with mid to possibly upper 90s. The good news is the heat indices should only be 1-3° above the air temperature as the humidity, while higher than today and tomorrow, it won’t be too high where it will be unbearable with the temperatures expected.

Slightly cooler and more in the low-mid 90s Sunday and Monday with uncertainty on Tuesday whether it stays near 90° or as one of the long range models indicates highs more in the mid 80s so compromised with the 8 day with upper 80s for the high.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today and tomorrow’s low humidity and seasonal temperatures before the heat really builds back in especially on Saturday.



