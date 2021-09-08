Advertisement

USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement

USD 437
USD 437(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several students in the Auburn-Washburn school district reached out to 13 NEWS, upset over what they call the district’s ‘sudden’ enforcement of a school dress code.

A student at Washburn Rural High School told 13 news, around thirty girls held a protest last Friday, by wearing tank tops and posting flyers in the women’s bathroom.

The students said school officials then took them into the auditorium and threatened them with detention.

The dress code bans tank tops without sides or any other reveal clothing or if any undergarments can be seen and states the final determination is if clothing is deemed a distraction.

The students told the board the policies discriminate against female students.

Superintendent Scott McWilliams says he hopes discussions will continue at the schools.

“There has not been a change in the dress code moving in from last year into this year but there certainly has been a lot of conversation and se are encouraging students to continue having open dialogue with the administrative team at the high school and work together for a workable solution.”

Doctor McWilliams says the leadership teams at each school handles the dress codes and when the board is made aware of issues, they encourage the discussion.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a...
Geary Co. officials apprehend domestic battery suspect

Latest News

For the past year and a half, Silver Lake head football coach C.J. Hamilton has battled health...
Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton battles to return to the field
Former WIBW-TV reporter Cara Connelly is shown here, reporting from New York City in September...
Former WIBW-TV reporter recalls seeing towers fall, covering 9/11 in NYC
Former WIBW-TV reporter Cara Connelly is shown here, reporting from New York City in September...
Former 13 NEWS reporter recalls being in NYC on 9/11
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out