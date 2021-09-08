USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several students in the Auburn-Washburn school district reached out to 13 NEWS, upset over what they call the district’s ‘sudden’ enforcement of a school dress code.

A student at Washburn Rural High School told 13 news, around thirty girls held a protest last Friday, by wearing tank tops and posting flyers in the women’s bathroom.

The students said school officials then took them into the auditorium and threatened them with detention.

The dress code bans tank tops without sides or any other reveal clothing or if any undergarments can be seen and states the final determination is if clothing is deemed a distraction.

The students told the board the policies discriminate against female students.

Superintendent Scott McWilliams says he hopes discussions will continue at the schools.

“There has not been a change in the dress code moving in from last year into this year but there certainly has been a lot of conversation and se are encouraging students to continue having open dialogue with the administrative team at the high school and work together for a workable solution.”

Doctor McWilliams says the leadership teams at each school handles the dress codes and when the board is made aware of issues, they encourage the discussion.

