TPD releases photo of truck believed to be involved in Sept. 3rd accident with pedestrian

The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a witness to the September 3 accident that occurred in the 3500 block of SE Adams St. at around 5:30 a.m.(Topeka Police Dept.)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. is attempting to identify a truck that may have been involved with an accident that critically injured a pedestrian late last week.

Public Information Officer Gretchen Spiker says the driver of the vehicle photoed is believed to be a witness to the Sept. 3 accident in the 3500 block of SE Adams.

Around 5:30 a.m. that day first responders arrived to the scene to find Robert Stan William, 41 suffering from critical injuries.

TPD says the truck appears to be a light-colored Chevrolet Silverado Extended Cab, short bed made between 2008 and 2014.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email the Topeka Police Dept. or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online here.

Spiker did not have an update on William’s condition as of Wednesday morning.

