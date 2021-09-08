Topeka 2022 Budget approved by City Council

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s 2022 Operating Budget was quickly approved at Tuesday’s City Council.

Council members passed the plan 9-0. The budget totals more than $330 million, and includes increases in personnel costs.

City leaders say it does include assumptions about what might happen in contract talks with its police and fire unions, which remain at an impasse.

While it does exceed what’s known as the revenue neutral property tax rate, it avoids a mil levy increase for the ninth year in a row.

