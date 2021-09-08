Advertisement

Topeka 2022 Budget approved by City Council

Downtown Topeka from 13 News "SkyEye"
Downtown Topeka from 13 News "SkyEye"(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s 2022 Operating Budget was quickly approved at Tuesday’s City Council.

Council members passed the plan 9-0. The budget totals more than $330 million, and includes increases in personnel costs.

City leaders say it does include assumptions about what might happen in contract talks with its police and fire unions, which remain at an impasse.

While it does exceed what’s known as the revenue neutral property tax rate, it avoids a mil levy increase for the ninth year in a row.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
Police are still looking for the suspect.
Wichita Police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a...
Geary Co. officials apprehend domestic battery suspect

Latest News

Open Arms Ministries test and vaccine clinic
Open Arms Ministries host clinic to educate about COVID-19
Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
Sen. Roger Marshall endorses AG Derek Schmidt for governor
Part of the Spring Dance statue at 37th and Spring Woods was stolen
Statue stolen from Clarion Woods
A massive sinkhole on SE 61st, east of Berryton Rd. has traffic diverted in both directions.
Damaged stretch of 61st St. to reopen within the week