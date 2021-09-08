Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton battles to return to the field

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The football field is where C.J. Hamilton wants to be.

“Well, I miss it too.” C.J. Hamilton, Silver Lake head football coach, said.

But, he’s home. Away from the game he’s poured his whole life into.

“It’s tough when you’ve done them for so long.”

Coach Hamilton is coaching remotely. While he recovers.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Hamilton said. “Other than it was very intense in the most pain ever felt.”

He was bringing cows to the vet on April 25, 2020. While redirecting the herd, one cow kicked him in the knee. The blow severed an artery.

“I blacked out because of all the blood rushed stopped going to the, to my head and I fell down and passed out few seconds.” Hamilton said.

Multiple surgeries followed over the next few months. Coach Hamilton felt back to normal, until February of 2021.

“My knee was swollen,” Hamilton said. “They did a blood test and they found that I had this bacteria in there.”

Coach Hamilton continues to battle this infection. At home. Away from the team.

“Other people have worse things than I’ve got,” Hamilton said. “I’m not feeling sorry for myself. I’ve just missed it.”

Seeing his Eagles come home with a win, even if he was cheering from far, meant a lot.

“I trust the community,” Hamilton said. “I trust my coaches. I trust administration that they’re going to do everything possible to make this team successful.”

The legendary coach is focusing on his health, but hopes for a return to the sideline.

“Everybody faces adversity in their lifetime,” Hamilton said. “If it doesn’t kill you, it makes us stronger. And that’s what I’m hoping will happen out of this.”

