Advertisement

Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton battles to return to the field

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The football field is where C.J. Hamilton wants to be.

“Well, I miss it too.” C.J. Hamilton, Silver Lake head football coach, said.

But, he’s home. Away from the game he’s poured his whole life into.

“It’s tough when you’ve done them for so long.”

Coach Hamilton is coaching remotely. While he recovers.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Hamilton said. “Other than it was very intense in the most pain ever felt.”

He was bringing cows to the vet on April 25, 2020. While redirecting the herd, one cow kicked him in the knee. The blow severed an artery.

“I blacked out because of all the blood rushed stopped going to the, to my head and I fell down and passed out few seconds.” Hamilton said.

Multiple surgeries followed over the next few months. Coach Hamilton felt back to normal, until February of 2021.

“My knee was swollen,” Hamilton said. “They did a blood test and they found that I had this bacteria in there.”

Coach Hamilton continues to battle this infection. At home. Away from the team.

“Other people have worse things than I’ve got,” Hamilton said. “I’m not feeling sorry for myself. I’ve just missed it.”

Seeing his Eagles come home with a win, even if he was cheering from far, meant a lot.

“I trust the community,” Hamilton said. “I trust my coaches. I trust administration that they’re going to do everything possible to make this team successful.”

The legendary coach is focusing on his health, but hopes for a return to the sideline.

“Everybody faces adversity in their lifetime,” Hamilton said. “If it doesn’t kill you, it makes us stronger. And that’s what I’m hoping will happen out of this.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a...
Geary Co. officials apprehend domestic battery suspect

Latest News

For the past year and a half, Silver Lake head football coach C.J. Hamilton has battled health...
CJ Hamilton battles to return to the field
Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi makes a catch on a ball hit by Baltimore...
Benintendi’s hit, catch lead Royals over Orioles 3-2
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, douses Brady Singer after their baseball game against...
Singer, Perez lead Royals to 6-0 win over White Sox
Emporia State opened up their 2021 football season with a dominant performance over...
Emporia State dominates Northeastern State in season opening 38-7 win