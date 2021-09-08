Advertisement

Retired homicide detective gives insight into ongoing search for Wichita nightclub mass shooting suspect

Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at Enigma Night Club.
Wichita Police said they are looking for Keshawn Maurice Dawson as a suspect in the shooting at Enigma Night Club.(Courtesy of Wichita Police)
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly two days after the deadly shooting at the Enigma Club & Lounge in downtown Wichita, the search continues for the suspected gunman, Keshawn Dawson. Police say Dawson is responsible for shooting six people in all, including the death of Preston Spencer.

Eyewitness News Personal Protection Expert Joe Schillaci, a former homicide detective in Miami who was featured on “The First 48” provided insight into what detectives are doing to find Dawson. In his career with the Miami Police Department, Schillaci specialized in tracking down murder suspects.

Schillaci offered assurance that Wichita police detectives are doing “anything and everything” that can be done to conduct a thorough investigation.

Family, friends and police ask anyone with information in this case to come forward with hopes that soon a break will lead to justice for Spencer’s family. Coming forward with any information is “the biggest thing you can do,” Schillaci said.

When asked if the public should be concerned at this point, Schillaci said while this is a scary situation, if anything, the suspected gunman is hiding. That’s why police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information on the Enigma nightclub shooting or the whereabouts of Keshawn Dawson should call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

