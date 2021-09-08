Remembrance Tree in Maine honors Kansas Father Emil Kapaun ahead of homecoming

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Remembrance Tree in Maine was dedicated in honor of the late Father Emil Kapaun, who died a prisoner of war in Korea, as the state prepares to receive his remains at the end of September.

Wreaths Across America says Father Emil J. Kapaun was born in Kansas in 1916 and from a young age felt called by God to serve in the priesthood. Ordained in 1940, it said Father Kapaun was called to serve in World War II due to the spiritual needs of soldiers. He joined the U.S. Army as a Chaplain and traveled thousands of miles to celebrate mass with soldiers on the frontlines, it said he would even use the hood of his jeep as an altar.

After the war, Wreaths Across America said Father Kapaun used his G.I. bill to earn a master’s degree in Education from the Catholic University of America. It said his calling to military service remained strong and he eventually re-enlisted and landed in Korea with the First Cavalry Division in 1950.

During the Korean War, Wreaths Across America said Father Kapaun was taken as a prisoner twice. Despite a chance to escape, it said Father Kapaun knew where he was needed the most and allowed himself to be taken again. He did not falter in aiding and comforting fellow prisoners of war in Prison Camp No. 5.

According to the national patriotic organization, Father Kapaun endured torture, frostbite, malnutrition and was ridiculed for his faith. It said those that were saved and comforted by him considered him to be saintly. He died in that same camp at the age of 35.

Among other awards for his heroic efforts, Wreaths Across America said Father Kapaun is one of only five Chaplains to ever receive the Medal of Honor, which he was awarded posthumously in 2013. The Archdiocese of the Military presented Kapaun’s cause for being declared a Saint in 1993 and the canonization of this process continues as of Sept. 8, 2021.

This past week, the organization said a replica dog-tag in honor of Father Kapaun’s military service was hung on a Remembrance Tree on the Tip-land in Maine. It said a Remembrance Tree is used to harvest tree bows to make into wreaths used to honor fallen soldiers on Wreaths Across America Day. Every three years, it said the tips from that tree are harvested to make the wreaths, which is how the area came to be known as the Tip-land.

By placing dog-tags on the Tip-land, Wreaths Across America said it transforms that tree into a living memorial of fallen soldiers giving back to other fallen soldiers. The tree in which Father Kapaun’s dog tags reside in an area called Medal of Honor Remembrance Park, in the Korean War section.

At the ceremony, the organization said Gold Star parents Dolly and Jim Sullivan welcomed Father Brad Morin, Pastor of the Saint Kateri Tekak with a Parish in Calais, Maine, and other members of their parish to the Tip-land to share the story of Father Kapaun’s military service and sacrifice, as well as to bless his family tree.

Following the identification of Father Kapaun’s remains in Hawaii, Wreaths Across America said the Kapaun Family and the Diocese of Wichita have planned the transport of his remains to Wichita at the end of September.

After a send-off Mass at the Cathedral in Honolulu, Wreaths Across America said Father Kapaun’s remains will be taken from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on a flight that will land at Eisenhower airport in Wichita on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The organization said a procession will depart from the airport and Father Kapaun will finally arrive home at St. John Nepomucene in Pilsen on Sept. 26 for a private homecoming and observance. From Pilsen, Father Kapaun’s remains will be taken back to Wichita to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

According to Wreaths Across America, a public vigil service will be held for Father Kapaun at Hartman arena on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, a mass will be held at Hartman Arena at 10:30 a.m. then Father Kapaun’s remains will process from Veterans Memorial Park by way of horse-drawn caisson from 1:30 - 3 p.m. to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception where he finally will be laid to rest.

