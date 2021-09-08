Reliant Apparel moving to Townsite Tower

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reliant Apparel is getting a new home.

Reliant Apparel is in the process of moving into Townsite Tower from its current location in the 600 block of South Kansas Avenue.

Reliant’s owner, Clinton Appelhanz, said the new space offers expanded access to clients and more production space for apparel.

Appelhanz said it accommodates the changing nature of his business.

“Digital services are becoming more and more the standard, the biggest part of our business base,” he said.

“That means we have to expand, ramp up our production, have more facilities and be in places where we’re talking to those kinds [of clients].”

Townsite Tower Owner Ken Schmanke said Reliant will make a great fit in the building as office landscapes become more relevant in the business world.

“I think a lot of businesses are starting to realize where their talent works is a big factor in whether they can keep and retain the best talent available.”

Reliant is hoping to have all its departments and equipment settled into the tower by the new year.

