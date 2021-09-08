Advertisement

Police: 3-year-old puts van in drive, runs into SW Kansas elementary school

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department said a child caused a van to drive into the Gertrude Walker School, 805 W. Fair Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:55 p.m., officers responded to the accident where they learned a woman had parked her Chrysler Town & County on 10th Street directly south of W. Fair Street and left the vehicle unattended with two children inside and restrained in car seats.

While the woman walked over to pick up her other children from school, a three-year-old got out of the car seats, put the van in drive, and pressed the accelerator all the way down. The Chrysler drove northbound and struck a parked Honda Civic, pushing the Honda onto the sidewalk and into the grass. The Chrysler continued north and struck the school on the southeast corner of the building.

Both vehicles involved received extensive damage and were towed from the scene. The damage to the school was estimated to be over $5,000.00. Traffic in the area was diverted for approximately one hour. No injuries were reported from the incident.

