Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Friday’s incident in the Montara neighborhood stemmed from a domestic incident.

Hannah King’s boyfriend shot her, then turned the gun on himself.

Hannah’s parents told me they want their daughter’s story to help others stand up for themselves.

“She was 20 years old and larger than life,” said her mother, Lynette Grandstaff.

20-year-old Hannah King’s parents say they never would have believed her boyfriend Connor O’Mara was capable of violence, until September 3rd when authorities say he used a gun to end both their lives.

“They met last year, Connor was a roommate of our neighbors when we lived in a trailer park in south Topeka and they became close friends, he was really sweet to Hannah, curling her hair and painting her nails, doing manicures with her, and her daughter,” said Grandstaff.

They say things took a turn when Hannah made plans to leave Connor, changing her Facebook status to single and figuring out living arrangements.

“She would call me and I would want to come to get her and bring her and just leave, and she said “No mom, I have a plan, and it’s going to be okay,” she said.

“She had an apartment that she had rented to move into this month, and she didn’t want anyone to help her, she wanted to do this her way,”.

Friday, Hannah’s mother got a phone call she was hoping she would never receive.

“Her father called me from work because a friend of Hannah’s who found them called him and I was told to get over there as quickly as I can because there was something terribly wrong and I knew in his voice that it was bad, and when I got there her dad told me he was gone,” Grandstaff said.

Hannah’s father, Geoff King said Hannah told them she and Connor were having problems but didn’t think her life was in jeopardy.

“She would tell me, “Dad they are not that bad, we are working on things and they are not that bad, we are getting better and we are working through it and I think she was scared to tell me the whole truth,” said King.

Her parents hope people who hear Hannah’s story will find the strength to leave an abusive relationship.

”Just leave, just leave, I have had a one and done rule my whole life, the first time a man, or significant other or partner, the first time they hit you they break your heart and they lie to you, show anger, leave,” said her mother.

”Go! Things can be replaced, your possessions can be replaced, but there is nothing more valuable than your life,” said Hannah’s dad.

Hannah leaves behind her 3-year -daughter who was just picked up by her grandfather two hours before she was killed.

There is a GoFundMe to support her daughter, and donate to a domestic violence organization. You can donate here.

