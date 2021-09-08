Advertisement

Osage Co. woman arrested for narcotics

Tammy Petersen (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Osage Co. authorities arrested a woman Tuesday for narcotics.

Tammy Petersen, 40, was stopped at E 245th St. and K-268 for a traffic violation, according to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office. A search of her vehicle, with K-9 assistance, discovered meth in her possession.

Petersen was booked into the Osage Co. Jail Facility on suspicion of meth and drug paraphernalia.

