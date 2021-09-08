Open Arms Ministries host clinic to educate about COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vaccines were offered to get into arms at the Open Arms Outreach Ministries facilities.

They offered the Pfizer dose from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The organizer of the event, Felecia Cunningham, said people were asking questions and getting answers from the Shawnee County Health Department officials -- which was the goal.

“She pretty much put fact to rumors, put that to rest I believe for some of those that were listening. I keep putting my mask up because that was one of the things we talked about, is to ensure that this is over the nostrils, under the chin, and to wear that and we also talked about a number of things like the fatigue of wearing the mask,” she said.

Find other vaccine and testing sites near you -- click ‘Find a Vaccine’ at the top of our WIBW.com.

Cunningham said they are having another event for the “Kansas Beats the Virus” initiative on Oct. 2 at Bettis Sports Park. They are having a flag football tournament with church groups across the area. Tests and vaccines will be available at the games along with more information on the COVID-19 virus.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.