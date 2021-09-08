Advertisement

Open Arms Ministries host clinic to educate about COVID-19

Open Arms Ministries test and vaccine clinic
Open Arms Ministries test and vaccine clinic(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Vaccines were offered to get into arms at the Open Arms Outreach Ministries facilities.

They offered the Pfizer dose from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The organizer of the event, Felecia Cunningham, said people were asking questions and getting answers from the Shawnee County Health Department officials -- which was the goal.

“She pretty much put fact to rumors, put that to rest I believe for some of those that were listening. I keep putting my mask up because that was one of the things we talked about, is to ensure that this is over the nostrils, under the chin, and to wear that and we also talked about a number of things like the fatigue of wearing the mask,” she said.

Find other vaccine and testing sites near you -- click ‘Find a Vaccine’ at the top of our WIBW.com.

Cunningham said they are having another event for the “Kansas Beats the Virus” initiative on Oct. 2 at Bettis Sports Park. They are having a flag football tournament with church groups across the area. Tests and vaccines will be available at the games along with more information on the COVID-19 virus.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
Police are still looking for the suspect.
Wichita Police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a...
Geary Co. officials apprehend domestic battery suspect

Latest News

Downtown Topeka from 13 News "SkyEye"
Topeka 2022 Budget approved by City Council
Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
Sen. Roger Marshall endorses AG Derek Schmidt for governor
Part of the Spring Dance statue at 37th and Spring Woods was stolen
Statue stolen from Clarion Woods
A massive sinkhole on SE 61st, east of Berryton Rd. has traffic diverted in both directions.
Damaged stretch of 61st St. to reopen within the week