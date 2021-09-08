Advertisement

Murals brighten the walls, thanks to Incite MHK

Joseph Renfro paints mural in 4th Street alley as part of Insite MHK project
Joseph Renfro paints mural in 4th Street alley as part of Insite MHK project(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More murals are popping up across Manhattan for residents to enjoy, as Incite MHK continues to expand their murals around town.

The newest murals are in progress in the alley behind ‘The Chef’ café, in the alley behind ‘Nico’s Little Italy’ and on the Addair Law building on Poyntz Avenue.

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s Deihl Community Grants Program has provided the funding for the artists, while local building owners have provided the canvas for the murals.

Manhattan residents are welcome to stop by the mural sites to watch the artists painting and admire the works in progress.

“We just want to bring some joy and happiness to Manhattan. We’re a very small group, we all have day jobs that’s not commissioning art, but we love Manhattan and we want to make it better.” Incite MHK, volunteer, Jeff Sackrider says.

Incite MHK will host world champion title holding air guitarist Nordic Thunder during Downtown Manhattan’s Third Thursday on September 16th, with an air guitar competition. Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement

Latest News

YWCA NE Kansas Center continue helping domestic violence survivors
YWCA NE Kansas Center continue helping domestic violence survivors
YWCA NE Kansas Center for Safety and Empowerment
YWCA NE Kansas Center continue helping domestic violence survivors
Jordy Nelson signs autographs at Legends Classic promo event at People's State Bank
Jordy Nelson to host Legends Classic softball event at Bill Snyder Family Stadium
FILE
Burlington High School closes until Tuesday due to spike in illnesses following holiday weekend