Murals brighten the walls, thanks to Incite MHK

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More murals are popping up across Manhattan for residents to enjoy, as Incite MHK continues to expand their murals around town.

The newest murals are in progress in the alley behind ‘The Chef’ café, in the alley behind ‘Nico’s Little Italy’ and on the Addair Law building on Poyntz Avenue.

The Greater Manhattan Community Foundation’s Deihl Community Grants Program has provided the funding for the artists, while local building owners have provided the canvas for the murals.

Manhattan residents are welcome to stop by the mural sites to watch the artists painting and admire the works in progress.

“We just want to bring some joy and happiness to Manhattan. We’re a very small group, we all have day jobs that’s not commissioning art, but we love Manhattan and we want to make it better.” Incite MHK, volunteer, Jeff Sackrider says.

Incite MHK will host world champion title holding air guitarist Nordic Thunder during Downtown Manhattan’s Third Thursday on September 16th, with an air guitar competition. Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.