Missouri man charged for detonating explosive while attempting to open Overland Park ATM

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man has been indicted for allegedly detonating an explosive while trying to open an ATM in Overland Park.

Acting U.S. Assistant Attorney for the District of Kansas Duston Slinkard’s Office says a federal grand jury in Kansas City indicted a Missouri man on one count of arson, one count of felons in possession of an explosive and one count of transportation of explosive materials.

According to court documents, Josiah Lewis, 43, of Grandview, Mo., allegedly detonated an explosive at a business on W. 135th St. in Overland Park trying to gain access to an ATM.

Slinkard’s Office said the Overland Park Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating the case while Assistant U.S. Attorney David Zabel is prosecuting it.

