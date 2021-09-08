Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a student that was struck by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning.

Bergman Elementary School Principal Steve Koch sent a note to parents confirming the accident. Koch said the child was transported to the hospital, but did not include the condition.

RCPD’s Aaron Wintermote said the accident happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Tuttle Cove and Terra Heights Dr.

Wintermote said the 7-year-old boy was rushed to Via Christi in Manhattan then airlifted by Lifestar to Stormont Vail in Topeka.

The child’s condition was not available.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.