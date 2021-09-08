Advertisement

Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus

A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle Cove and Terra Heights Dr. in Manhattan.(Becky Goff)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Few details are being released about a student that was struck by a vehicle while waiting for the school bus Wednesday morning.

Bergman Elementary School Principal Steve Koch sent a note to parents confirming the accident. Koch said the child was transported to the hospital, but did not include the condition.

RCPD’s Aaron Wintermote said the accident happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of Tuttle Cove and Terra Heights Dr.

Wintermote said the 7-year-old boy was rushed to Via Christi in Manhattan then airlifted by Lifestar to Stormont Vail in Topeka.

The child’s condition was not available.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a...
Geary Co. officials apprehend domestic battery suspect
Samantha Dunbar (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage City woman arrested after throwing drug paraphernalia out window

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-8-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-8-21
More seasonal
Seasonal with low humidity
For the past year and a half, Silver Lake head football coach C.J. Hamilton has battled health...
Silver Lake’s C.J. Hamilton battles to return to the field
Former WIBW-TV reporter Cara Connelly is shown here, reporting from New York City in September...
Former WIBW-TV reporter recalls seeing towers fall, covering 9/11 in NYC