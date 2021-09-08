Manhattan area tenants more than $9 million behind in rent

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Housing Authority is working to get Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance funds into the hands of area renters and landlords to prevent evictions as tenants collectively owe an estimated $9.1 million in back rent.

The Manhattan Housing Authority says a U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey shows an estimated $9.1 million in back rent is owed to property owners by renters in the Manhattan area, including Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties. This accounts for almost 7% of what is owed in Kansas.

During the week of Aug. 30, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge called on state and local governments to take action to safeguard renters, as well as anyone that receives HUD support to protect renters in their communities. She also issued a joint letter with the Department of Treasury and Justice to state and local governments to issue moratoria, stay evictions while rental assistance applications process and use Emergency Rental Assistance and state and local Fiscal Recovery funds to increase access to legal representation for tenants.

MHA said it has teamed up with the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation to get Kansas Emergency Rental Assistance funds to tenants and landlords behind on rent and utilities. Throughout the year, MHA said HUD has helped housing programs, program design and implementation and has helped engage housing counseling agencies.

As part of a whole-government approach, MHA said HUD has called on state and local Emergency Rental Assistance Program grantees to lean into the flexibility provided in the program and get funds out quickly to those most in need.

According to MHA, the message sent to landlords is simple: Do not evict, instead, apply for KERA. If landlords evict, it said they will not be eligible to recoup the back rent they are entitled through the program.

As of Sept. 8, 2021, MHA said KERA has provided almost $35 million in rental and utility assistance to over 6,000 Kansans. Currently, it said KERA is aiding Kansans each week at a rate of $2-$3 million and about 500 households. Since the program launched in early 2021, the state processed 450 applications in the Manhattan area. Those applications totaled over $1.7 million in direct payments to property owners for back rent. The county breakdown is as follows:

Riley Co. - 235 applications, $956,249.30

Geary Co. - 200 applications, $662,905.57

Pottawatomie Co. - 15 applications, $86,691.83

MHA said it is hopeful to launch a Bridge to Housing Stability program with future assistance from the state that will help prevent evictions, rapidly rehouse tenants and ensure Strength-Based Case Management is coupled with Housing-First approaches in the Manhattan area.

The KERA funding is set to last through 2025 and is anticipated to have sufficient resources to meet statewide needs, meaning funds will not run out.

To view the KERA weekly dashboard, click HERE.

