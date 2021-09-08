Man pulls gun while trying to get pharmacy to sell him prescription drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun when two local pharmacies refused to give him prescription drugs.

TPD says the man first visited the Dillons pharmacy in Fairlawn Plaza Wednesday morning, and tried to buy the medications. When his purchase was denied, police say the man pulled a gun, and left without getting anything.

TPD says the man then went to the Walgreens location across the parking lot, and tried the same thing at their pharmacy. He again was denied and left. It’s not clear if he showed the gun again.

No one was injured in either incident. TPD has not released the person’s description or any surveillance photos.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.