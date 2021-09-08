Local businessman to ride 300 miles to support 16-month-old with cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local businessman Eric Nordgren will ride 300 miles to support 16-month-old Briella Hase, who has pediatric cancer.

Eric Nordgren, 67, of Topeka, says he will ride 300 miles on his bicycle to support local pediatric cancer patient Briella Hase. Nordgren will ride his triple-century over a 24-hour period on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11.

This is the 16th straight year that Nordgren will ride the marathon in support of Hase. The theme for 2021 is SWEET 16, for 16-month-old Hase. Nordgren will also surpass 16,000 total miles rode for the year during the ride. The primary route for the ride, from Topeka to Abilene and back, is 256-miles, or 16 squared. An additional 44-mile loop east of Topeka will complete the full triple century.

Nordgren said he will ride solo until he reaches Abilene, at which point he will be joined by his oldest son.

“At Briella’s 4-month baby well exam, her pediatrician felt a lump in her abdomen. She was admitted for imaging which showed a mass on her right kidney. She had surgery just 72 hours later to remove her kidney and the grapefruit-sized mass. She was diagnosed with stage 1, Wilms tumor, a cancer of the kidneys. With her staging and favorable histology, Briella did not require chemotherapy or radiation,” said Briella’s mother, Brandi Hase.

According to Brandi, three months after her initial diagnosis, Briella’s follow scans showed an abnormal mass on her remaining kidney. Three months later, more scans confirmed that the mass was growing. Just one week before her first birthday, the Mayo Clinic confirmed that Briella had relapsed to her remaining kidney and began chemotherapy immediately.

After a successful surgery removed the tumor and part of Briella’s remaining kidney, Brandi said her daughter has received chemotherapy every three weeks, with her final session anticipated on Sept. 17.

According to Brandi, Briella will consistently need scans to watch for possible relapses in the future, as well as regular appointments with a nephrologist to monitor the function of the remaining part of her kidney.

Due to her daughter’s medical condition, Brandi said she has been unable to work so that she may take Briella to various appointments. The COVID-19 pandemic has also exacerbated employment difficulties as Briella is immunocompromised and illness could be detrimental.

Nordgren said he will also ride in honor of his neighbor, Diane Hayes, who has multiple myeloma. He said Hayes does not have a financial need but could use the encouragement and prayer support.

According to Nordgren, each of his annual rides is partnered with Sunflower to Roses, a Kansas City-based cancer support non-profit foundation.

Nordgren works part-time at his second-generation business, Aspen Construction Services Inc., which is now managed by another of his sons.

Those that wish to support Briella Hase can donate HERE or mail a donation to S2R - Briella Fund; 3404 SE Peck Ct., Topeka, KS 66605.

