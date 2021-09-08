KU student to use $5k vaccination prize to combat “rigorous” semester ahead

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas Architecture student that won more than $5,000 in an incentive program encouraging students to get the COVID-19 vaccination says the prize will allow him to keep his focus on school, not work.

Santiago Patino was the first KU student to be awarded a cash prize of $5,091 for voluntarily uploading his COVID-19 vaccine card to the University’s health center portal.

The prize amount represents the cost of one semester’s worth of undergraduate in-state tuition.

Santiago said he received the shot long before returning to KU for the Fall 2021 semester in order to protect a high-risk parent.

Santiago is in his final year studying for a Master’s Degree in Architecture. He said the cash will allow him to focus on his rigorous semester without having to get a job.

Santiago said he was hoping to win a “gift card or something,” but never imagined he would win one of the school’s top prizes.

He said the current semester is “really rigorous” and will ensure his focus can be solely on course work, not worrying about finances.

Santiago is from Eureka, Missouri, which is located outside of St. Louis.

