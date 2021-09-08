Kansas man to spend nearly 14 years behind bars following child sex crimes convictions

ANTHONY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man will spend almost 14 years in prison after he was convicted of child sex crimes.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Jason Spooner, 56, of Bluff City, has been sentenced to almost 14 years in prison following convictions on three child sex crimes.

According to AG Schmidt, Spooner was sentenced by Harper County District Court Judge Gaten Wood to 167 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Spooner pleaded no contest on July 23 to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child. Judge Wood also sentenced Spooner to lifetime registration as a sex offender and lifetime post-release supervision.

Schmidt said the crimes happened in Harper Co. in March of 2019.

The case was investigated by the Harper Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Anthony Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s Office and Harper Co. Attorney Richard Raleigh.

