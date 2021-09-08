Advertisement

Kansas man to spend nearly 14 years behind bars following child sex crimes convictions

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTHONY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man will spend almost 14 years in prison after he was convicted of child sex crimes.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Jason Spooner, 56, of Bluff City, has been sentenced to almost 14 years in prison following convictions on three child sex crimes.

According to AG Schmidt, Spooner was sentenced by Harper County District Court Judge Gaten Wood to 167 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Spooner pleaded no contest on July 23 to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child. Judge Wood also sentenced Spooner to lifetime registration as a sex offender and lifetime post-release supervision.

Schmidt said the crimes happened in Harper Co. in March of 2019.

The case was investigated by the Harper Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Anthony Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Adam Zentner of Schmidt’s Office and Harper Co. Attorney Richard Raleigh.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement

Latest News

Briella Hase is the beneficiary of Eric Nordgren's 16th annual triple century bicycle ride.
Local businessman to ride 300 miles to support 16-month-old with cancer
FILE
Manhattan area tenants more than $9 million behind in rent
The current storefront of Reliant Apparel at 631 S Kansas Ave.
Reliant Apparel moving to Townsite Tower
file
Annual Huff n’ Puff rally to rise to the occasion this weekend