Jordy Nelson to host Legends Classic softball event at Bill Snyder Family Stadium

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bill Snyder Family Stadium will look a bit different on Sunday when former K-Stater Jordy Nelson brings a K-State Celebrity Softball event to the field.

Legendary K-Staters like Kevin Lockett, Jon McGraw and Kendra Wecker will join Nelson in a home run derby before participating in a fun filled softball game.

Nelson visited with community members at People’s State Bank on Wednesday and signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

Nelson says proceeds from the Legends Classic will support the Nelson Family Community Foundation, the Ahearn Fund and a K-State Football scholarship.

“Provide a scholarship for a walk-on, that walked-on at K-State and has now received his scholarship, so we will hopefully be able to recognize him on Sunday.” Legends Classic host, Jordy Nelson says.

People’s State Bank will have free t-shirts for the first 300 K-State students who enter the gates for Sunday’s Legends Classic event, there’s still time to get tickets online, or at the gate.

