Herington Police leadership accused of entering home without search warrant

Herington Police Chief John Matula was ordered to appear in Dickinson Co. court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.(Herington Police Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Herington Police Chief and Assistant Chief have been ordered to appear in court after they allegedly entered a home without a search warrant, thereby trespassing.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Police Chief and Assistant Police Chief of the Herington Police Department were served summonses after an investigation started in June.

According to KBI, on Wednesday, Herington Police Chief John V. Matula, 36, was ordered to appear in Dickinson Co. District Court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Herington Assistant Chief Curtis M. Tyra, 43, was also ordered to appear for alleged criminal trespass.

The KBI said the crimes are misdemeanors and are alleged to have happened on May 18, 2021, after Matula and Tyra attempted to force entry into a home without a search warrant.

The investigation is currently ongoing. James Brun, an Overland Park attorney, has been appointed to serve as special prosecutor on the case.

UPDATE: KBI investigates Herington Police leadership

