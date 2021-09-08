Greater Topeka Partnership sponsors ‘power breakfast’ at Happy Basset Barrel House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local business leaders got the chance to network over a “power breakfast” at a Wednesday morning event sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The event began at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Happy Basset Barrel House, 510 S.W. 49th.

“This morning, we’re here for our quarterly power breakfast networking event,” said Stephanie Norwood, director of events for the Greater Topeka Partnership. “This is a member-exclusive event for all of the GTP members -- people who are part of the Chamber of Commerce here in Topeka, Kansas.

“This is our quarterly networking event. We do also offer a monthly networking event with ‘Business Unwind’ and another quarterly event for ‘Downtown After Hours.’

“So we do have several different networking events where members can come together, business-to-business, and grow their networks and just gather and have a great time.”

Norwood said another event -- this one open to the community -- is set for 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, when the eighth Touch-a-Truck comes to Every Plaza, 630 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.

The event was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus and there will be limitations at Saturday’s event.

Organizers said there will be no entry into truck cabins on Saturday, and physical interaction will be limited, as well.

According to the Greater Topeka Partnership’s website, attendees may view the trucks while at the mostly ”hands-off” event.

“We understand this is not what was hoped for,” the website says, “but for us to move forward to have the event, we felt this was a necessary change.”

Though physical contact will be limited with the big trucks, attendees will be able to play in the Evergy Plaza splash fountain.

Additionally, the event will feature a guided workout session for children and musical entertainment by Kyle Carpenter, especially for youngsters.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.