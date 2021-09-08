Advertisement

Emporia man arrested for rape of woman in her 20′s

The Emporia Police Department assisted in the search on July 31.
The Emporia Police Department assisted in the search on July 31.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 24-year-old Emporia man is facing rape and burglary charges for an incident reported Saturday morning.

Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says Victor Joel Cardona Rivera was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Criminal Threat.

Hayes says EPD was called to a home on the city’s west side Saturday morning on reports of burglary and rape by and armed male.

Detectives who investigated the case say a woman in her 20′s was home alone with her toddler when Cardona Rivera came inside, threatened the victim and child with a weapon and then raped the woman.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a...
Geary Co. officials apprehend domestic battery suspect

Latest News

COVID clusters increasing in Kansas schools
Architecture student Santiago Patino, from St. Louis, Missouri pictured with Chancellor Doug...
KU student to use $5k vaccination prize to combat “rigorous” semester ahead
Greater Topeka Partnership sponsors 'power breakfast' at Happy Basset Barrel House
Driving Under the Influence arrests were up over the recent Labor Day holiday weekend, but...
DUI arrests up, speeding tickets down over Labor Day holiday weekend