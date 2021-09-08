Emporia man arrested for rape of woman in her 20′s

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 24-year-old Emporia man is facing rape and burglary charges for an incident reported Saturday morning.

Emporia Police Capt. Lisa Hayes says Victor Joel Cardona Rivera was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on charges of Aggravated Burglary, Rape, Aggravated Criminal Sodomy and Criminal Threat.

Hayes says EPD was called to a home on the city’s west side Saturday morning on reports of burglary and rape by and armed male.

Detectives who investigated the case say a woman in her 20′s was home alone with her toddler when Cardona Rivera came inside, threatened the victim and child with a weapon and then raped the woman.

No other information was released.

