DUI arrests up, speeding tickets down over Labor Day holiday weekend

Driving Under the Influence arrests were up over the recent Labor Day holiday weekend, but speeding citations were down over the previous year, according to statistics released Wednesday by the Kansas Highway Patrol.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Driving under the influence arrests were up over the recent Labor Day holiday weekend but speeding tickets were down sharply over the previous year, according to statistics released Wednesday by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

No fatality crashes were reported over the Labor Day holiday weekend for the second year in a row.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers made 25 DUI arrests in the just-completed Labor Day weekend, up eight over the 17 in 2020.

However, speeding tickets were down sharply, with 599 issued over the recent Labor Day holiday weekend compared to 1,162 in 2020.

