Advertisement

Convicted sex offender sentenced to 25 years for child porn production

Frederick Martin was sentenced to 300 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
Frederick Martin was sentenced to 300 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. – A Kansas man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Kansas, between August 2020 and October 2020, Frederick Martin, 26, of Sedgwick, used his cell phone to communicate with a teenage girl via Snapchat and iMessage. He persuaded the girl to record and send him sexually explicit images of herself. Martin also sent the girl photos of himself engaged in sexual acts. During later interrogations with law enforcement, Martin admitted he became aware of the victim’s age while they were trading nude photos.

At the time of the crimes, Martin was on parole in Massachusetts on multiple counts of rape of a child and possession of child pornography.

The Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Kansas City investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
The search continues for Keshawn Dawson, suspected in a shooting that killed a man and injured...
Wichita police continue search for suspect in deadly shooting at nightclub
Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
Geary Co. officials issued an "attempt to locate" alert for David Paul Jones in connection to a...
Geary Co. officials apprehend domestic battery suspect

Latest News

Greater Topeka Partnership sponsors 'power breakfast' at Happy Basset Barrel House
Driving Under the Influence arrests were up over the recent Labor Day holiday weekend, but...
DUI arrests up, speeding tickets down over Labor Day holiday weekend
Stephanie Norwood, of the Greater Topeka Partnership, said local business leaders would get a...
Greater Topeka Partnership sponsors ‘power breakfast’ at Happy Basset Barrel House
RCPD says a 7-year-old child was struck at the intersection of Terra Heights and Tuttle Cove...
Child Struck While Waiting at MHK Bus Stop
The driver of the vehicle is believed to be a witness to the September 3 accident that occurred...
TPD releases photo of truck believed to be involved in Sept. 3rd accident with pedestrian