Burnout bolstering staffing shortages across the country

By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report from MyBankTracker.com says burnout tops the list of why millions across the country are quitting their jobs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 3.87 million Americans quit their jobs in June 2021, even as pandemic-induced financial uncertainty continued.

The study queried workers who quit, switched, or refused to return to work from July 29, 2021 to July 23, 2021.

Researchers found that 28.7% of respondents listed burnout as the main motivator for leaving, 16% said health concerns, and 15.8% said due to low pay.

12.8% said they did not want to return to work in person, 9.3% cited childcare concerns.

Reasoning varied among age groups. The study shows the youngest (18-24) and oldest (65+) were most worried about their health, meanwhile, those in-between said burnout was hindering their turnout.

The federal pandemic-era unemployment benefits ended on Labor Day.

