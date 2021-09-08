Advertisement

Burlington High School closes until Tuesday due to spike in illnesses following holiday weekend

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Classes have been canceled at Burlington High School until Tuesday, Sept. 14, as it sees a spike in illness-related absences following the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Burlington USD 244 Superintendent Craig Marshall says in a Facebook post that Burlington High School has seen a sudden spike of illness-related absences after the holiday weekend. He said the absence rate spiked from 1.8% on Friday, Sept. 3, to over 11% on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Marshall said due to the spike, Burlington High School will close for student learning until Tuesday, Sept. 14. He said Monday had already been scheduled as an Inservice Day district-wide.

According to the superintendent, Burlington High School all sports and school-related activities through Monday have been canceled. Teams will be allowed to practice on Monday, and coaches will be in touch with student-athletes.

Marshall confirmed that Burlington Middle School and Burlington Elementary School will continue with in-person learning since their illness rates are stable.

If parents or students have questions, they have been encouraged to contact the District Office or Burlington High School Office.

The district has not confirmed that the illnesses are related to COVID-19.

