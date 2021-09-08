Annual Huff n’ Puff rally to rise to the occasion this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The annual “Huff and Puff” hot air balloon rally returns to Topeka Friday, Sept. 10th.

Patrons will have a chance to fly on the hot air balloons Friday night, Saturday morning and Saturday evening, weather permitting, and anyone who stops by on Friday or Saturday night can see the balloons shine at the balloon glow.

A “balloon discovery” workshop will also be on Saturday at 4 p.m. To give hands-on learning for young kids who want to see how a hot air balloon is piloted.

The event will be free and open to the public starting on Friday at 7 p.m. and will end on Sunday, Sept. 12th at 7 a.m.

The event will be at the Mount Hope Cemetery at 17th and Fairlawn.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.