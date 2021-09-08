Advertisement

Affidavit: Neighbor tattooed 9-year-old after stepmom gave permission

Gavel
Gavel(Associated Press)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an affidavit filed in July, Norton police said that a woman forcibly tattooed a 9-year-old neighbor after the girl’s stepmother gave permission.

Police say MyKayla Forsberg held down the girl in the child’s living room on June 11 and used a needle to tattoo a heart on her shoulder. Forsberg was arrested on Aug. 14 for unlawful tattooing, tattooing a minor without consent and child endangerment. She was released after posting bond.

According to the affidavit, the child’s stepmother told police that the child asked about getting a heart tattoo, and the stepmother believed it was OK to give consent. Police said Forsberg initially denied tattooing the child, saying she drew on the child’s arm with a marker.

Mykayla Forsberg Arrested: 08/14/2021 Norton County District Court Warrant: Unlawful Tattooing, Tattooing Minor without...

Posted by Norton Kansas Police Department on Monday, August 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah King's parents speak out about her daughter's murder
Parents of woman who was killed in a murder-suicide by boyfriend speaks out
A 7-year-old boy was seriously injured while waiting for the bus Wednesday morning at Tuttle...
Manhattan elementary student struck while waiting for bus
Topeka Police say a person was found dead Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, inside a home at 3444 SW...
Police investigate suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood
USD 437
USD 437 Students address school board over dress code enforcement
Herington Police Chief John Matula was ordered to appear in Dickinson Co. court for alleged...
Herington Police leadership accused of entering home without search warrant

Latest News

RCPD says a 7-year-old child was struck at the intersection of Terra Heights and Tuttle Cove...
RCPD identifies child, driver in Wednesday bus stop accident
Woman found dead inside home on SW Briarwood
Death of woman found inside Topeka home ruled a homicide
Jesse Lees, 33, of Topeka, has been identified as a suspect in the capital city's 12th Homicide...
Suspicious death in Topeka’s Briarwood neighborhood ruled a homicide
Shawnee County remains in the substantial zone for the week of August 29-September 4.
Shawnee Co. maintains covid index score of 14
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-9-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 9-9-21