Affidavit: Neighbor tattooed 9-year-old after stepmom gave permission

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In an affidavit filed in July, Norton police said that a woman forcibly tattooed a 9-year-old neighbor after the girl’s stepmother gave permission.

Police say MyKayla Forsberg held down the girl in the child’s living room on June 11 and used a needle to tattoo a heart on her shoulder. Forsberg was arrested on Aug. 14 for unlawful tattooing, tattooing a minor without consent and child endangerment. She was released after posting bond.

According to the affidavit, the child’s stepmother told police that the child asked about getting a heart tattoo, and the stepmother believed it was OK to give consent. Police said Forsberg initially denied tattooing the child, saying she drew on the child’s arm with a marker.

Mykayla Forsberg Arrested: 08/14/2021 Norton County District Court Warrant: Unlawful Tattooing, Tattooing Minor without... Posted by Norton Kansas Police Department on Monday, August 16, 2021

