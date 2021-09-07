Water main breaks slowing traffic across Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorists returning to work following the Labor Day holiday on Tuesday will find detours around several water-main breaks in Topeka.

According to city officials, areas where water-main breaks may be affecting traffic include:

• The 300 block of S. Kansas Avenue is reduced to one lane in each direction with traffic moved into the northbound lanes because of a large water-main break. The lane reductions are expected to remain in place for one month. Extensive pavement damage may extend the closure time frame

• S.E. 6th and Golden avenues – The southbound left-turn lane on Golden to eastbound S.E. 6th is closed. Repairs will take about two or three weeks.

• S.W. 7th and Harrison streets– The far-right lane of southbound Harrison is closed in the mid-700 block extending through the intersection of S.W. 7th and Harrison. At this intersection, westbound 7th Street is completely closed. Eastbound 7th still has access. Repairs are expected to take two to three weeks.

• S.E. 10th Avenue and Bellview – At the intersection, southbound Bellview is closed and a yield to northbound traffic has been set up. Repairs should take two to three weeks.

• SW Washburn Avenue and S.W. Huntoon Street – The right lane of Huntoon at the intersection is closed and traffic is shifted into the left lane.

