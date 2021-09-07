Tuesday night forecast: Cooler air tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. No rain is expected with the front’s passing.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

This week will be filled with what I would call great weather with temperatures staying in the 80s through Friday accompanied by lower humidity. Skies will be generally clear during this time as well.

We are reminded that Summer isn’t quite done yet on Saturday when temperatures return to the low 90s with the humidity also building back. A weak boundary Saturday night keeps out temperatures from getting too hot, but still staying warm his weekend. The cold front this weekend could produce some isolated rain showers Saturday night, but for now have left those chances off of the 8-day.

Taking Action:

Expect another warm day today with the AC on before the cold front makes its way here later today. Tonight will be cool though so enjoy the evening.

