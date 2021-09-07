Tuesday forecast: Warm before afternoon cold front

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will be a bit on the warmer side with highs in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s too before a cold front in the afternoon brings not only cooler weather, but drier weather for this week.

Winds this afternoon will shift from south to north once the boundary passes through with winds likely north at 10 to 15 mph afterwards. Tonight will be clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds south becoming north at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. No rain is expected with the front’s passing.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

This week will be filled with what I would call great weather with temperatures staying in the 80s through Friday accompanied by lower humidity. Skies will be generally clear during this time as well.

We are reminded that Summer isn’t quite done yet on Saturday when temperatures return to the low 90s with the humidity also building back. A weak boundary Saturday night keeps out temperatures from getting too hot, but still staying warm his weekend. The cold front this weekend could produce some isolated rain showers Saturday night, but for now have left those chances off of the 8-day.

8-Day (WIBW)

Taking Action:

If you turned your AC off yesterday you may want to turn it back on this afternoon. It won’t be as cool tonight and it’ll be another warm day tomorrow. You can turn it off again before you go to bed tomorrow as it’ll be cool enough Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Depending on your tolerance of the temperatures expected, you may be able to even keep it off until Friday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.