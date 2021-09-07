Advertisement

Tractors cruise countryside for a cause

The annual NE Kansas Tractor Cruise in Brown, Atchison and Doniphan counties benefits the...
The annual NE Kansas Tractor Cruise in Brown, Atchison and Doniphan counties benefits the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.(Keith Olsen)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A different kind of cruise rolled through the Kansas countryside Monday.

The annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise drew 33 tractors, of all varieties. They left from Everest, Kansas in Brown County, then traveled through parts of Atchison and Doniphan counties as well.

The Lancaster 4-H club served up lunch for the group.

The cruise raises money for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, Keith Olsen organizes it in honor of his daughter, Ingrid. The 17-year-old is living with the genetic disorder, It impacts the nervous system, including speech, cognitive ability, and movement.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman identified in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
Daniel Carlow was arrested Friday, September 3, 2021 following a standoff with Jackson Co....
Hoyt man arrested after standoff with Jackson Co. deputies
Topeka Fire Department investigating Saturday structure fire
Brown County deputies seized around 27 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant on...
Three behind bars after Brown Co. K9 finds drugs in vehicle

Latest News

NE Kansas Tractor Cruise
NE Kansas Tractor Cruise
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
Samantha Dunbar (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage City woman arrested after throwing drug paraphernalia out window
American Red Cross continues Hurricane Ida relief efforts
American Red Cross continues Hurricane Ida relief efforts