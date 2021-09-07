Tractors cruise countryside for a cause

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A different kind of cruise rolled through the Kansas countryside Monday.

The annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise drew 33 tractors, of all varieties. They left from Everest, Kansas in Brown County, then traveled through parts of Atchison and Doniphan counties as well.

The Lancaster 4-H club served up lunch for the group.

The cruise raises money for the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, Keith Olsen organizes it in honor of his daughter, Ingrid. The 17-year-old is living with the genetic disorder, It impacts the nervous system, including speech, cognitive ability, and movement.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.