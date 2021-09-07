Advertisement

Statue stolen from Clarion Woods

Part of the Spring Dance statue at 37th and Spring Woods was stolen
Part of the Spring Dance statue at 37th and Spring Woods was stolen(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statue on the Clarion Woods property was taken sometime this weekend.

The statue of three children playing at 37th and Spring Creek, “Spring Dance,” is missing a child. The statue was cut off of a cement block, leaving only the feet behind.

Anyone with information about the statue or who has taken it should contact the Topeka Police Department.

