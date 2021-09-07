Statue stolen from Clarion Woods

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statue on the Clarion Woods property was taken sometime this weekend.

The statue of three children playing at 37th and Spring Creek, “Spring Dance,” is missing a child. The statue was cut off of a cement block, leaving only the feet behind.

Anyone with information about the statue or who has taken it should contact the Topeka Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.