Statue stolen from Clarion Woods
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statue on the Clarion Woods property was taken sometime this weekend.
The statue of three children playing at 37th and Spring Creek, “Spring Dance,” is missing a child. The statue was cut off of a cement block, leaving only the feet behind.
Anyone with information about the statue or who has taken it should contact the Topeka Police Department.
