Advertisement

Short-staffing leaves HHHS with reduced hours, appointment-only adoptions

FILE - (Source: Helping Hands Humane Society)
FILE - (Source: Helping Hands Humane Society)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to being short-staffed, Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced its hours and moved to appointment-only adoptions.

Helping Hands Humane Society says starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, adoptions will be moved to appointment only due to limited staff. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, it said all departments will be open from 1 p.m. to close, with adoptions closed on Tuesdays.

According to HHHS, the measures are temporary as the shelter is short-staffed. This means adoptions will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

HHHS said admissions and the lost and found department will be open Monday through Saturday from 1 - 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 - 5 p.m.

By moving to appointment-only adoptions, HHHS said families will not have to deal with long wait times to adopt. It said adopters will be required to have an approved adoption profile on file in order to schedule an appointment. When staff has received a profile, they will contact the resident to schedule an appointment.

An online adoption profile can be filled out HERE.

To apply to work at HHHS, click HERE.

To volunteer at HHHS, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
Police are still looking for the suspect.
Wichita Police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor has passed away after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Kansans reminded that driver’s license appointments continue online, in-person
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
Kansas Supreme Court cancels in-person plans for September docket due to COVID-19
FILE
Senators, KUMC work to help address health care workforce shortages
FILE
Emporia man arrested after Council Grove Police spot stolen vehicle