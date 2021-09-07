Short-staffing leaves HHHS with reduced hours, appointment-only adoptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Due to being short-staffed, Helping Hands Humane Society has reduced its hours and moved to appointment-only adoptions.

Helping Hands Humane Society says starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, adoptions will be moved to appointment only due to limited staff. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, it said all departments will be open from 1 p.m. to close, with adoptions closed on Tuesdays.

According to HHHS, the measures are temporary as the shelter is short-staffed. This means adoptions will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

HHHS said admissions and the lost and found department will be open Monday through Saturday from 1 - 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 - 5 p.m.

By moving to appointment-only adoptions, HHHS said families will not have to deal with long wait times to adopt. It said adopters will be required to have an approved adoption profile on file in order to schedule an appointment. When staff has received a profile, they will contact the resident to schedule an appointment.

An online adoption profile can be filled out HERE.

To apply to work at HHHS, click HERE.

To volunteer at HHHS, click HERE.

