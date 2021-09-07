Seven vehicles damaged Tuesday in early-morning fire at Manhattan repair shop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven vehicles were damaged in an early-morning fire Tuesday at a Manhattan repair shop, authorities said.

Crews initially responded to a report of a smell of smoke at 4:04 a.m. Tuesday outside the east Dillons store at 130 Sarber Lane, according to Manhattan Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes.

Shortly after their arrival, crews were redirected to a report of a vehicle fire at 6th and Fair Lane, just south of downtown Manhattan.

Almes said crews responding to that address found two vehicles on fire at the A&M Auto Repair shop, 700 S. 6th St.

Almes said crews had the blaze contained in 10 minutes. A total of 10 firefighters responded on two fire trucks, with the last unit clearing the scene around 8 a.m.

Almes said a total of seven vehicles sustained damage in the fire. The estimated loss was $16,160 to the vehicles and $3,000 to their contents.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

