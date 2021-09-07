Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi

NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Seneca teen is dead after his truck hit the rear axle of a semi and flipped over on Monday morning.

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to an area of Q Rd. south of 112th, with reports of a two-vehicle crash just after 10:20 a.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 Chevrolet pickup driven by Lawson Schmelzle, 16, of Seneca, was headed northbound while a 1989 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Craig Nolte, 32, also of Seneca, was headed southbound.

Deputies said Schmelzle’s truck went left of the centerline and struck the rear axle of Nolte’s semi, then went off the east side of the road and flipped.

Schmelzle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.