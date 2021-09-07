Advertisement

Sen. Roger Marshall endorses AG Derek Schmidt for governor

Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
Kansas AG Derek Schmidt visited with WIBW Wednesday. (June 16, 2021)
By AP
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall announced Tuesday that he was endorsing Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the Kansas governor’s race.

Marshall had initially endorsed former Gov. Jeff Colyer, who dropped out of the race last week after announcing he had prostate cancer.

With Marshall’s endorsement, Schmidt now is backed by nearly all GOP leaders in Kansas. The only exception is U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, who has a policy of not endorsing candidates in primaries.

Marshall said in a statement that Colyer’s decision to leave the race will help the GOP avoid a costly primary battle and give the party more resources to defeat Kelly.

“Attorney General Derek Schmidt will be the man for the job and he has our full and complete endorsement and support,” Marshall said.

