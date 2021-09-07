Advertisement

Salute our Heroes: Marshal’s daughter his motivation to be in law enforcement

By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The desire to help keep a community safe while raising his daughter led one man to find his career in law enforcement.

J.P. Sielaff wasn’t sure what he wanted to be when he grew up, but after the birth of his daughter, four years ago, he knew he wanted to make the world a safer place.

“That’s why I say my daughter was my saving grace. She made everything click for me, what I wanted to be, and what I wanted to be for her.” Alma Police Department, Marshal J.P. Sielaff says.

Sielaff was working as a patrol officer for Junction City Police when a visit to Alma attracted him to the community’s charm.

“I would love…love to raise my daughter there, love to retire there. Little did I know I’d be blessed with this position.” Sielaff says.

In 2018, longtime Alma city Marshal Mark Falk passed away unexpectedly. Sielaff stepped in, and now hopes to make his own mark on the community.

“I know I’m not going to fill the boots of someone like, Marshal Mark, I can only try to follow in his footsteps.” Sielaff says.

Sielaff says becoming the Alma Marshal brought him into a community which feels more like a big family.

“I’ve never seen such an effort from residents who band together to work together on things and…and just care for each other.” Sielaff says.

Sielaff says he’s finding new ways to connect with the community, including talking with students at Wabaunsee High School about safe driving habits, and visiting with the regulars at the Stop 2 Shop.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Authorities investigating deadly incident in Montara
Man, woman identified in domestic-related incident in Montara neighborhood
Daniel Carlow was arrested Friday, September 3, 2021 following a standoff with Jackson Co....
Hoyt man arrested after standoff with Jackson Co. deputies
Topeka Fire Department investigating Saturday structure fire
Brown County deputies seized around 27 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant on...
Three behind bars after Brown Co. K9 finds drugs in vehicle

Latest News

Army and Marine Corps veteran Darren Hafford came to Topeka on August 19 on a life-saving...
Salute Our Heroes: Visiting Veteran helps stop kidnapping
Darren Hafford with the woman he saved from a kidnapping
Salute Our Heroes: Visiting veteran helps stop kidnapping
Broadway actors Jeff Kready and Nikki Renee Daniels giving advice to Topeka actors at TPAC.
Broadway stars visit and educate Topeka actors at TPAC
Community Care Ministries celebrates 20th Anniversary.
Salute Our Heroes: Community Care Ministries celebrates 20th anniversary