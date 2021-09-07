Salute our Heroes: Marshal’s daughter his motivation to be in law enforcement

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - The desire to help keep a community safe while raising his daughter led one man to find his career in law enforcement.

J.P. Sielaff wasn’t sure what he wanted to be when he grew up, but after the birth of his daughter, four years ago, he knew he wanted to make the world a safer place.

“That’s why I say my daughter was my saving grace. She made everything click for me, what I wanted to be, and what I wanted to be for her.” Alma Police Department, Marshal J.P. Sielaff says.

Sielaff was working as a patrol officer for Junction City Police when a visit to Alma attracted him to the community’s charm.

“I would love…love to raise my daughter there, love to retire there. Little did I know I’d be blessed with this position.” Sielaff says.

In 2018, longtime Alma city Marshal Mark Falk passed away unexpectedly. Sielaff stepped in, and now hopes to make his own mark on the community.

“I know I’m not going to fill the boots of someone like, Marshal Mark, I can only try to follow in his footsteps.” Sielaff says.

Sielaff says becoming the Alma Marshal brought him into a community which feels more like a big family.

“I’ve never seen such an effort from residents who band together to work together on things and…and just care for each other.” Sielaff says.

Sielaff says he’s finding new ways to connect with the community, including talking with students at Wabaunsee High School about safe driving habits, and visiting with the regulars at the Stop 2 Shop.

