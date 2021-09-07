Advertisement

Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake

Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Labor Day morning for illegal drugs at Melvern Lake.

Patrolling deputies were notified of suspicious activity just before 11 a.m. Jessica Down, 41, and Ryan Pinks, 45, were arrested for outstanding warrants, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Down was also booked on felony interference with law enforcement.

