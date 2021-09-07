Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Labor Day morning for illegal drugs at Melvern Lake.

Patrolling deputies were notified of suspicious activity just before 11 a.m. Jessica Down, 41, and Ryan Pinks, 45, were arrested for outstanding warrants, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Down was also booked on felony interference with law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.