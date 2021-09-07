Advertisement

Osage City woman arrested after throwing drug paraphernalia out window

Samantha Dunbar (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage City woman was arrested Monday for narcotics after being stopped for traffic violations.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy attempted to stop Samantha Dunbar, 41, on K-268 for a traffic violation when she continued to drive away, and tossed drug paraphernalia out of the window. She eventually came to a stop near K-268 Highway and S Croco Rd.

Dunbar was booked for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, driving while license is revoked, and registration violation.

