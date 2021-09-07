Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court cancels in-person plans for September docket due to COVID-19

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has canceled plans to hold its September docket in person due to COVID-19 and will now hear it virtually.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced that it will hold its September docket by videoconference despite earlier plans to hold them in person.

The Court announced on Aug. 9 that it would resume in-person arguments beginning with its Sept. 13-17 dockets, however, Chief Justice Marla Luckert said the court has the ability to adapt as COVID-19 conditions evolve.

“As much as we look forward to resuming in-person oral arguments, videoconferencing is a valuable tool that allows us to hear appellate oral arguments efficiently and safely,” said Chief Justice Luckert.

For an in-person docket, the Court said cases are normally heard back-to-back starting at 9 a.m. each day it is in session. When it hears cases via videoconference, the Court schedules multiple start times throughout the day, usually 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

According to the Court, the appellate court clerk worked with attorneys scheduled to argue cases on the September docket to coordinate start times. An updated docket is posted HERE.

The Court said it has heard oral arguments through videoconference since just after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. All oral arguments are livestreamed on its Youtube channel.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Seneca teen killed in Labor Day accident with semi
A U-Haul semi was found split on the Kansas turnpike near the Leavenworth County line Sunday...
U-Haul moving van overturns, lands across KS Turnpike
Jessica Down, Ryan Pinks (Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
Osage Co. authorities arrest two for drugs at Melvern Lake
Police are still looking for the suspect.
Wichita Police identify man killed in night club shooting, release suspect information
A Wichita pastor is losing his battle with COVID-19, according to a post about Pastor Dennis...
Wichita pastor has passed away after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Kansans reminded that driver’s license appointments continue online, in-person
FILE - (Source: Helping Hands Humane Society)
Short-staffing leaves HHHS with reduced hours, appointment-only adoptions
FILE
Senators, KUMC work to help address health care workforce shortages
FILE
Emporia man arrested after Council Grove Police spot stolen vehicle