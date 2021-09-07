Kansas Supreme Court cancels in-person plans for September docket due to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has canceled plans to hold its September docket in person due to COVID-19 and will now hear it virtually.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced that it will hold its September docket by videoconference despite earlier plans to hold them in person.

The Court announced on Aug. 9 that it would resume in-person arguments beginning with its Sept. 13-17 dockets, however, Chief Justice Marla Luckert said the court has the ability to adapt as COVID-19 conditions evolve.

“As much as we look forward to resuming in-person oral arguments, videoconferencing is a valuable tool that allows us to hear appellate oral arguments efficiently and safely,” said Chief Justice Luckert.

For an in-person docket, the Court said cases are normally heard back-to-back starting at 9 a.m. each day it is in session. When it hears cases via videoconference, the Court schedules multiple start times throughout the day, usually 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

According to the Court, the appellate court clerk worked with attorneys scheduled to argue cases on the September docket to coordinate start times. An updated docket is posted HERE.

The Court said it has heard oral arguments through videoconference since just after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. All oral arguments are livestreamed on its Youtube channel.

