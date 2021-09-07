Kansans reminded that driver’s license appointments continue online, in-person

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been reminded that driver’s license appointments continue online and in person.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect Kansas, the Kansas Department of Revenue says it wanted to remind residents that many of its services provided in-person can also be completed online. This includes renewing driver’s licenses and making tax payments, whether current or late.

“Reminding our customers that these options are available merely reiterates our continued mission to provide services and assistance safely and efficiently, even during a pandemic,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart.

According to the Department, if an office visit is required for driver’s licenses, it encourages residents to make an appointment. Those with an appointment will receive priority.

The Department said visits to the Taxpayer Assistance Centers require an appointment.

To make an in-person driver’s license appointment click HERE.

To make an in-person appointment at the Taxpayer Assistance Center, click HERE.

For a full list of online services, click HERE.

