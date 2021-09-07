Great Life holds Labor Day swim for pups

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some pups in the Topeka area got to go for a Labor Day swim.

The Great Life Shawnee Country Club welcomed members Monday night to bring their furry friends for one last swim as summer comes to a close. The dogs were treated to a cool swim, tennis balls, and, treats!

This was the last night to swim at Great Life, the pool is now closed until next year.

The Shawnee Co. North Aquatic Center is holding their annual Dog Swim Tuesday.

